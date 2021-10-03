Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SMU.UN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$24.00 price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.50 to C$22.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.75 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Industrial Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.53.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of C$5.22 and a one year high of C$12.00.

