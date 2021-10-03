SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Up to $22.68

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.68, but opened at $24.68. SunPower shares last traded at $25.23, with a volume of 157,696 shares.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.54.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in SunPower during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SunPower by 684.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.
About SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.
Read More: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.