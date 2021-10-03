SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Up to $22.68

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.68, but opened at $24.68. SunPower shares last traded at $25.23, with a volume of 157,696 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $308.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in SunPower during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SunPower by 684.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

