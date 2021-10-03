Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) Short Interest Down 62.4% in September

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the August 31st total of 17,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.98% of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 31.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNII remained flat at $$9.77 during trading on Friday. 15,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,578. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

