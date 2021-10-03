Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys 102,120 Shares of Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) by 236.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,120 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.59% of Washington Prime Group worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Washington Prime Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Washington Prime Group by 36.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Washington Prime Group by 34.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Washington Prime Group during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Washington Prime Group by 405.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 29,244 shares during the period. 14.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Washington Prime Group stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.35. Washington Prime Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($4.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($2.10). Washington Prime Group had a negative net margin of 56.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Washington Prime Group Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and development of retail properties. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

