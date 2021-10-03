Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its stake in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 25.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,440 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in China Life Insurance in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 159.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in China Life Insurance in the second quarter valued at $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 97.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 130.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NYSE LFC opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 20.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $12.39.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.94 billion during the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

China Life Insurance Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC).

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.