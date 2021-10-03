Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,365,000. Allen Holding Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,819,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,776,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,908,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other news, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 14,801 shares of ImmunityBio stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $149,786.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,030.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 68,175 shares of company stock valued at $688,734 in the last three months. Insiders own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ImmunityBio stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $45.42.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

