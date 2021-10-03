Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $258,000 in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 35.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Resources & Energy stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $486.74 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

Separately, TheStreet raised Adams Resources & Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

