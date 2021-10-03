Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 19,706 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 85.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,706 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,873 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,530,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $79.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.35 and its 200 day moving average is $84.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,931,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,447,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,667 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $139,177.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,959 shares of company stock worth $2,177,776. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

