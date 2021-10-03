Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 4.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 43.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 535,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $874,685.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,759.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist dropped their price target on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lowered Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nautilus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.58.

NYSE NLS opened at $9.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.54 million, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.17. Nautilus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $184.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Nautilus Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

