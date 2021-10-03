SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Acquired by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 225.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,746 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 65.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 54.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 321,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,096,000 after purchasing an additional 18,264 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $217,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,976 shares of company stock valued at $11,069,775 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIVB. Wedbush raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.78.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $664.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $585.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $562.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $239.51 and a 1 year high of $677.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.