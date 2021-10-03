Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the August 31st total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of SWRAY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.84. 43,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,424. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of -17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average is $7.05. Swire Pacific has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.18%. Swire Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.65%.

Swire Pacific Company Profile

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

