Swiss National Bank Buys New Holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 661.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PUBM. Macquarie began coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James raised PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

In other PubMatic news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder August Capital Management V, L sold 39,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $1,099,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,717,986. 89.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PUBM stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $76.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 56.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average of $36.73.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

