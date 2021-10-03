Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in UroGen Pharma were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in URGN. FMR LLC grew its stake in UroGen Pharma by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in UroGen Pharma by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UroGen Pharma by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,544,000 after acquiring an additional 141,114 shares in the last quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UroGen Pharma by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 619,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 228,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in UroGen Pharma by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,175 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $17.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $28.20.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.07). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 127.56% and a negative net margin of 349.05%. The company had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.9 EPS for the current year.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

