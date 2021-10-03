Swiss National Bank Has $707,000 Stake in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,480 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Tejon Ranch worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tejon Ranch in the second quarter worth approximately $587,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 55.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,519 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 2,800.9% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,040,400 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,901,118 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 14.6% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tejon Ranch in the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tejon Ranch stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.17 million, a P/E ratio of 198.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $19.59.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $16.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 million. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 4.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tejon Ranch from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

