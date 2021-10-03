Swiss National Bank Makes New Investment in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 28,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at $2,336,000. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at $2,505,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at $30,152,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at $43,727,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 29.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Cullinan Oncology news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leigh Zawel sold 21,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $563,390.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,910 shares of company stock worth $7,099,392. 21.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cullinan Oncology stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $59.85.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullinan Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

