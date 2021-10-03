Swiss National Bank Purchases New Stake in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.09% of Aterian at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATER. Avory & Company LLC bought a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth $13,539,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth $3,901,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth $3,393,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth $2,255,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth $1,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATER opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 4.12. Aterian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $48.99.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.03 million. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 70.90% and a negative net margin of 75.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aterian, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATER has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other Aterian news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc acquired 1,468,700 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $11,323,677.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 259,406 shares of company stock worth $1,876,563 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

