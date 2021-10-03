Swiss National Bank Sells 2,100 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,809 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 10.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,349 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 92.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,487,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,196,000 after acquiring an additional 443,699 shares during the period. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FF opened at $7.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.52. The stock has a market cap of $318.59 million, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.84. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $17.86.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $74.12 million for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on FutureFuel from $1.20 to $1.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

