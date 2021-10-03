Swiss National Bank Sells 600 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 56.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $40.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.55 million, a P/E ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 1.26.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $48.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

