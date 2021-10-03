Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $280,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) will report sales of $280,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synlogic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the lowest is $250,000.00. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full-year sales of $500,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $900,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $850,000.00, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $2.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million.

SYBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital began coverage on Synlogic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synlogic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,990. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $157.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

