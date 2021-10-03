Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125,745 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $30,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,537,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,024,000 after acquiring an additional 516,571 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,290,000 after acquiring an additional 388,612 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,981,000 after acquiring an additional 240,668 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Synopsys by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,248,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,426,000 after buying an additional 203,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Synopsys by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 824,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,232,000 after buying an additional 161,927 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.50.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $302.49 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.33 and a 52 week high of $340.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.80. The company has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 16,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.09, for a total transaction of $5,132,418.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

