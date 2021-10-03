Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Buys 151 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,751 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $117.21 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $103.13 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

