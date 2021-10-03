Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Has $287,000 Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,283,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FMC by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,633,000 after buying an additional 38,701 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after buying an additional 44,588 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.27.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $92.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.33.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.