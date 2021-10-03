Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 4,710 Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 21.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $88.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.89. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.07 and a 1 year high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $2,925,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $2,794,585.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,654 shares of company stock worth $21,797,967. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

