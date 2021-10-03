Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 971,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,948,000 after buying an additional 56,300 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.74.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $158.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.58 and a 1-year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

