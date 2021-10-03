Target N. V. Biotech Buys 100,000 Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Stock

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $13.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $625.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.91. Radius Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average is $17.54.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,022,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Radius Health by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 63,720 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,097,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Radius Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 340,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.