Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the production, research and development, and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, with a focus on generic products. In addition to the production of finished dosage form drugs, they also synthesize the pharmaceutical chemicals used in their production. Products are sold through wholesalers, generic drug distributors, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, HMOs, food stores, pharmacies and hospitals. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TARO. TheStreet raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NYSE:TARO opened at $64.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 84.41 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.58 and a 200-day moving average of $71.65. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $147.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 5.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 35,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 217.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 180.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 78,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 50,606 shares during the period. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

