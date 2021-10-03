Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

TECK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$3.35 to C$3.21 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Teck Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.06.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.76 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $27.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,727,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,283,000 after purchasing an additional 58,427 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,310,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,149,000 after buying an additional 156,695 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth about $146,029,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 18.0% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,572,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,439,000 after buying an additional 1,003,822 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 788.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,706,000 after buying an additional 5,538,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

