Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Short Interest Update

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,300 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the August 31st total of 237,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 target price on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE TGP traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $15.69. The company had a trading volume of 306,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,170. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.98. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $142.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.53 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.94%.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

