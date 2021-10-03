TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $745.80 Million

Brokerages predict that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will announce $745.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $746.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $745.40 million. TEGNA posted sales of $738.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TEGNA.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.75 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

TGNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research cut shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in TEGNA in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in TEGNA during the first quarter worth $39,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TGNA traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.13. 1,763,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,220. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.52%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TEGNA (TGNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.