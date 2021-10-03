Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.69

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.69 and last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Teijin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Teijin Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies that are involved in the environment and energy, safety and protection, information and electronics, transportation, and healthcare businesses. It operates through the following segments: Materials, Healthcare, and Others. The Materials segment handles the manufacture and sale of polyester, aramid, and carbon fiber products as well as plastic and resin products from polycarbonate resin and polyester film.

