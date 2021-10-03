Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Holdings Raised by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 601.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,524 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HQL. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 207.1% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 59,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 40,441 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the first quarter worth about $582,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 4.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,797 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 16.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 16,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the first quarter worth about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 6,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $138,496.89. Following the purchase, the president now owns 146,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,557.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $22.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

