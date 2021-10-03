Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Shares Gap Up to $20.65

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.65, but opened at $21.29. Tenaya Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.58, with a volume of 22 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TNYA. Chardan Capital began coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.70.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($13.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($12.73). Equities analysts anticipate that Tenaya Therapeutics Inc will post -8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

