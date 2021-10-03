Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.920-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.600-$1.700 EPS.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. Teradata has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TDC. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Teradata from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.50.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

