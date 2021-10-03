Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Territorial Bancorp, Inc. intends to operate as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, a federally chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Territorial Savings Bank accepts deposits; originates home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and other loans; offers various deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts; engages in insurance agency activities; and provides various non-deposit investments, such as annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. Territorial Bancorp, Inc. is based in Honolulu, Hawaii with banking offices located throughout the State of Hawaii. “

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK opened at $25.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $236.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Territorial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $30.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average is $25.68.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 26.62%. Analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBNK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $5,146,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,002,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after purchasing an additional 71,272 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,976,000 after purchasing an additional 58,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,476,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Territorial Bancorp (TBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.