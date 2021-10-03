Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Crossvault Capital Management LLC

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $606.65.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $775.22 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $379.11 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $767.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $723.42 and its 200-day moving average is $677.21.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $2,950,029.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,047,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,157 shares of company stock worth $64,698,024 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

