Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given “Buy” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $1,000.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $875.00 price target (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $606.65.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $775.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $723.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $677.21. Tesla has a 12 month low of $379.11 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $767.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,157 shares of company stock worth $64,698,024 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $712,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.2% during the second quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 624 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 28.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,029,757 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,379,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64,168 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

