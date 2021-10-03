Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.30.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $93.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.08 and its 200 day moving average is $66.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rob C. Holmes acquired 8,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,598.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,708.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $7,616,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,245.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,350,000 after acquiring an additional 242,383 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $7,293,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $6,017,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $15,763,000. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

