TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives C$121.97 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$121.97.

Several analysts have recently commented on TFII shares. Cormark raised their price target on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC raised their price target on TFI International to C$154.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TFI International to C$158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$144.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.35, for a total transaction of C$4,300,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$597,065,062.11. Insiders have sold 100,712 shares of company stock valued at $14,304,279 over the last ninety days.

Shares of TFII stock traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$129.39. The company had a trading volume of 284,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$139.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$118.65. The stock has a market cap of C$12.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$57.51 and a 52-week high of C$146.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.87%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

