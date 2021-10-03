The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Receives $47.82 Average Target Price from Brokerages

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In related news, Director Howard C. Heckes acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,306,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The AZEK by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,989 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,945,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,083 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,165,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The AZEK by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,916,000 after buying an additional 1,387,502 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The AZEK by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,189,000 after buying an additional 1,225,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The AZEK stock opened at $36.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -454.19 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.90. The AZEK has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. Analysts predict that The AZEK will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

