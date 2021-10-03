The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

NTB opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $41.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.96.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $123.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,063,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,317,000 after purchasing an additional 41,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,692,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,900,000 after purchasing an additional 144,167 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,326,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,466,000 after purchasing an additional 134,784 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,617,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,355,000 after purchasing an additional 82,474 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 980,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,478,000 after purchasing an additional 39,536 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

