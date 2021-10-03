The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the August 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 302.0 days.

BKGFF stock opened at $57.90 on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of $57.90 and a 12-month high of $67.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.93.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

