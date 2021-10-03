The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $7,520,426.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,941,171.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 180,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,450 and sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 55,864 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $115.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $136.88.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.