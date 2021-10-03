The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Lifted to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing (NYSE:BA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $279.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $252.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $261.76.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $226.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.86. The company has a market cap of $132.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 309.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $133,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,283 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter worth $223,059,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 13.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $781,893,000 after acquiring an additional 397,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.