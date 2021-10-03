The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-$18.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $20.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have commented on SAM. decreased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $834.31.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $508.94 on Friday. The Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $501.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $593.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $916.72. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.72.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boston Beer will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total value of $2,400,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Boston Beer stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 115.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,921 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.71% of The Boston Beer worth $89,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.