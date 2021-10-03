The Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 4th. Analysts expect The Duckhorn Portfolio to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.44. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get The Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. boosted their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

In other news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 9,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $213,011.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $684,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,455.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,860.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. 19.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.