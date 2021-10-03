The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €29.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €37.75 ($44.41).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €38.68 ($45.51) on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a twelve month high of €41.31 ($48.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €38.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

