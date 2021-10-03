The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 28,263 Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 552,363 shares of the coupon company’s stock after buying an additional 28,263 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Groupon were worth $23,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Groupon by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,758,508 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $88,882,000 after acquiring an additional 110,913 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Groupon by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,706 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $70,899,000 after acquiring an additional 78,795 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP increased its stake in Groupon by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 555,403 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $28,073,000 after acquiring an additional 87,119 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP increased its stake in Groupon by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $27,800,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Groupon by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,808 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $19,551,000 after acquiring an additional 31,246 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Groupon alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on GRPN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

GRPN opened at $23.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average of $39.32. Groupon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of $695.61 million, a P/E ratio of 90.62 and a beta of 2.73.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The coupon company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.73. Groupon had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $265.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.96 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.