The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 274,806 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,806 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $22,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get CIT Group alerts:

NYSE CIT opened at $53.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.79. CIT Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $56.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.57.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is -200.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CIT Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.