The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,918 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,305 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.42% of Integra LifeSciences worth $24,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,850 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,657,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $321,763,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,488 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 55,329 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $69.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.39. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $389.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.11 million. On average, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

IART has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

