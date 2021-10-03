The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $23.15 Million Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Northern Trust worth $23,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9,739.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 402,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,257,000 after acquiring an additional 397,949 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $706,764,000 after acquiring an additional 353,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,822,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,713,769,000 after acquiring an additional 323,674 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,358,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $458,157,000 after acquiring an additional 308,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,271,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $764,318,000 after acquiring an additional 265,560 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $109.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $75.72 and a 52-week high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

